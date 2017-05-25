Ex-Trump adviser Carter Page says hea...

Ex-Trump adviser Carter Page says hea ll testify before House Intelligence Committee in June

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: KFQD-AM Anchorage

Carter Page, a former foreign policy adviser to Donald Trump's presidential campaign, told ABC News that he will testify before the House Intelligence Committee on June 6 as part of its ongoing investigation of Russia's attempts to interfere in the 2016 presidential election. In a May 23 letter addressed to Representatives L. Michael Conway and Adam Schiff, the ranking members of the committee, Page outlined his objections to former CIA director John Brennan's testimony Tuesday that Russia "brazenly interfered" in the election.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KFQD-AM Anchorage.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Publishing Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News White House rebuts Washington Post report of Tr... 22 min Barry Soetoro 830
News Democrats focus on voting rights to fight Trump... 1 hr Ms Sassy 11
News Rep. Maxine Waters takes impeachment campaign t... 5 hr californio 18
News Chinese factory workers making Ivanka clothing ... 22 hr Gnor1980 2
News Jonah Goldberg: Roger Ailes, one of a kind May 23 kosher nostra 1
News Stephen Colbert Says Fox News Is Declining Beca... May 23 yidfellas v USA 1
News Republicans can pretend all they want. Health-c... May 21 Putins Glock Holster 38
See all Publishing Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Publishing Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Pope Francis
  4. China
  5. Health Care
  1. Microsoft
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Recession
  4. Gay Marriage
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,476 • Total comments across all topics: 281,277,096

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC