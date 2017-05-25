Ex-Trump adviser Carter Page says hea ll testify before House Intelligence Committee in June

Carter Page, a former foreign policy adviser to Donald Trump's presidential campaign, told ABC News that he will testify before the House Intelligence Committee on June 6 as part of its ongoing investigation of Russia's attempts to interfere in the 2016 presidential election. In a May 23 letter addressed to Representatives L. Michael Conway and Adam Schiff, the ranking members of the committee, Page outlined his objections to former CIA director John Brennan's testimony Tuesday that Russia "brazenly interfered" in the election.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KFQD-AM Anchorage.