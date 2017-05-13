Earth to Arthur O. Sulzberger Jr.: Drop Dead

New York Times publisher Arthur O. Sulzberger Jr. is reaching out to subscribers who dumped the paper because he hired Bret Stephens, a neo-conservative columnist whose record on the subject of climate change has run contrary to the scientific consensus. Stevens is that familiar right-wing media creature, a Squealer in the Animal Farm barnyard: "The best known among them was a small fat pig named Squealer, with very round cheeks, twinkling eyes, nimble movements, and a shrill voice.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Kos.