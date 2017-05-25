Democrats focus on voting rights to f...

Democrats focus on voting rights to fight Trump's voter fraud commission

There are 14 comments on the USA Today story from 14 hrs ago, titled Democrats focus on voting rights to fight Trump's voter fraud commission. In it, USA Today reports that:

Democrats focus on voting rights to fight Trump's voter fraud commission The DNC is launching a new voting commission to combat voter suppression WASHINGTON - The Democratic National Committee is launching a new voting commission to combat a recently announced Trump administration effort - to investigate voter fraud - which Democrats fear will lead to voter suppression in poor and minority communities. The commission will document and report on "voter suppression tactics" and make recommendations for strengthening access to the polls for all Americans, according to a statement provided to USA TODAY.

He Named Me Black Annie

Cibolo, TX

#1 11 hrs ago
Trump's voter fraud commission? Did the Democrats not screech for months that the Russians hacked the election? Now Trump tires to investigate their claim and they cry foul? What a bunch of fickle mushheads.

okimar

“Hello Trump”

Since: Jan 07

29,413

Goodby Hillary

#2 11 hrs ago
He Named Me Black Annie wrote:
Trump's voter fraud commission? Did the Democrats not screech for months that the Russians hacked the election? Now Trump tires to investigate their claim and they cry foul? What a bunch of fickle mushheads.
Dems actually love this kind of stuff. They thrive on confusing contradicting investigations and commissions. What they support on the one hand they denigrate with the other...... A very strange and weird peoples....... I'd love to see a brain wave scan on one of them......

Ms Sassy

Paris, TN

#3 11 hrs ago
He Named Me Black Annie wrote:
Trump's voter fraud commission? Did the Democrats not screech for months that the Russians hacked the election? Now Trump tires to investigate their claim and they cry foul? What a bunch of fickle mushheads.
Don't let Trump fool you. If Trump's trying to "investigate their Claim", instead of trying to "Cover-Up the Russia-Hacking"...then, I'm, "Queen Elizabeth" AND "Tina Turner", PLUS "Proud Mary" combined..."Rolling, Rolling, Rolling On the River"!

fingers mcgurke

Mount Vernon, OH

#4 11 hrs ago
this i assume includes the right to be a reporter and not assaulted by a gop thug-candidate? as in montana? note this gop commentary on gopers who support assaulting reporters:

Rick Wilson, a Republican strategist and consultant, on the assault of a reporter by Montana Congressional candidate Greg Gianforte:

1/ This Gianforte assault story is one of those moments where the cultural collapse of the GOP into the Trump Troll Party is captured

2/ First, if you're defending someone assaulting a reporter because "duh lubrul media lies" allow me put the jackboot on the other foot.

3/ How would you feel if the parents of Seth Rich took out a tire iron and beat the living shit out of Sean Hannity for his repulsive lies?

4/ How would you feel if this rule got applied to Trumpbart "reporters" who are lying, tendentious, shitbirds of the highest order?

5/ Is it cool for me to beat that freakish, pasty recluse John Nolte's head in because he literally *joked about my daughter being raped*?

6/ Are you so past the rule of law, and lack so much confidence in your ideas that this is where you take political satisfaction?

7/ Because if this is where you are, you're not a party; you're a mob. If this is where you are, you're not a conservative; you're trash.

8/ the vast majority of people beating their chests and macho ball-walking on this issue have never been in a fight, never landed a punch

9/ But I guarantee you some of them, including the clickseratives, will defend this even obliquely
10/ the problem with political violence is twofold; first, it accelerates. 2nd, the set of acceptable targets widens.

10/ the problem with political violence is twofold; first, it accelerates. 2nd, the set of acceptable targets widens.

11/ If you're a Republican or conservative defending this, please stop identifying yourself as either

fingers mcgurke

Mount Vernon, OH

#5 11 hrs ago
okimar wrote:
<quoted text>Dems actually love this kind of stuff. They thrive on confusing contradicting investigations and commissions. What they support on the one hand they denigrate with the other...... A very strange and weird peoples....... I'd love to see a brain wave scan on one of them......
i'd love it even more if you could justify that bs claim, rightie
He Named Me Black Annie

Cibolo, TX

#6 11 hrs ago
Ms Sassy wrote:
<quoted text>

Don't let Trump fool you. If Trump's trying to "investigate their Claim", instead of trying to "Cover-Up the Russia-Hacking"...then, I'm, "Queen Elizabeth" AND "Tina Turner", PLUS "Proud Mary" combined..."Rolling, Rolling, Rolling On the River"!
CCR did a much better rendition.

fingers mcgurke

Mount Vernon, OH

#7 11 hrs ago
He Named Me Black Annie wrote:
Trump's voter fraud commission? Did the Democrats not screech for months that the Russians hacked the election? Now Trump tires to investigate their claim and they cry foul? What a bunch of fickle mushheads.
jesus , even you aren't this dumb...just stop
fingers mcgurke

Mount Vernon, OH

#8 11 hrs ago
trumpublicans aren't gonna keep taking away voting rights from the other party...this is turning around as we speak, witness the ussc smacking down efforts in n carolina

fascism will not play in the usa!
He Named Me Black Annie

Cibolo, TX

#9 10 hrs ago
fingers mcgurke wrote:
<quoted text>

jesus , even you aren't this dumb...just stop
Don't ever underestimate me. I am dumber than you think. But even I can see that this will potentially uncover the 4 million illegal votes that put Hillary ahead in the popular vote. We must stop felons and illegal specs from voting!

fingers mcgurke

Mount Vernon, OH

#10 10 hrs ago
He Named Me Black Annie wrote:
<quoted text>

Don't ever underestimate me. I am dumber than you think. But even I can see that this will potentially uncover the 4 million illegal votes that put Hillary ahead in the popular vote. We must stop felons and illegal specs from voting!
so long. you're just a fascist troll, nothing to say to you
Ms Sassy

Paris, TN

#11 10 hrs ago
He Named Me Black Annie wrote:
<quoted text>

CCR did a much better rendition.
They were BOTH EXCELLENT, IMO! I went to one of the last Concerts that Tina did, on her Retirement Tour...and I couldn't sit still. I boogled right along with her, albeit not NEARLY as well!
IT WAS ABSOLUTELY WONDERFUL!!!

But, I was also a HUGE Fan of the Original CCR, too!
We just don't have SUPER GREAT MUSIC, and GROUPS, like we did during CCR and Tina's ERA, IMO! I LOVE IT ALL 'TIL THIS DAY...and I used to have ALL the Records from that Period...and played them constantly, from the time I got home from school until bedtime, studied to them, and did all my Homework, to them, also.
Made Good Grades, too! Lol!
okimar

“Hello Trump”

Since: Jan 07

29,413

Goodby Hillary

#12 8 hrs ago
fingers mcgurke wrote:
trumpublicans aren't gonna keep taking away voting rights from the other party...this is turning around as we speak, witness the ussc smacking down efforts in n carolina

fascism will not play in the usa!
Tell your rioting minions out west.....
Evilgelicalling

Philadelphia, PA

#13 6 hrs ago
Ill Duce Trump's "voter fraud" investigation is being largely spearheaded by the architect of Interstate Crosscheck.

Naturally the racist, ignorant right wing base doesn't know what that is and doesn't want to know, and Hillary Clinton supporters are generally unawares, if not as ignorant and fact resistant as the right.

Additionally, it should be noted the DNC didn't mind distorting free voting when it was Hillary Clinton versus Bernie Sanders....
WelbyMD

“Kenyan-born Obama=Antichrist”

Since: Sep 09

17,650

Casper, WY

#14 5 hrs ago
okimar wrote:
<quoted text>Dems actually love this kind of stuff. They thrive on confusing contradicting investigations and commissions. What they support on the one hand they denigrate with the other...... A very strange and weird peoples....... I'd love to see a brain wave scan on one of them......
They think exactly backward on every issue. They not only don't want to hear the truth they don't want others to hear it either. Fact is any living American who can legally obtain Voter-ID has the right to vote for their personal choice of candidates and referenda.
