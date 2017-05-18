'Deadliest Catch' star pleads not gui...

'Deadliest Catch' star pleads not guilty in Uber incident

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: The Daily News-Record

Celebrity crab-boat captain Sig Hansen has pleaded not guilty to misdemeanor charges that he spit on an Uber driver last week in Seattle. The Seattle Times reports that the 51-year-old "Deadliest Catch" star entered the pleas in Seattle Municipal Court on Saturday to charges of assault and property destruction.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily News-Record.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Publishing Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News White House rebuts Washington Post report of Tr... 5 min ohwilbur 493
News Watching the downfall of a generation of Washin... 2 hr SmokinJoe 2
News Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09) 17 hr chuckles 1,155
News Comey, Mueller bungled big anthrax case togethe... 20 hr USA Today 1
News Republicans can pretend all they want. Health-c... 22 hr RiccardoFire 29
News Rep. Maxine Waters takes impeachment campaign t... Sat Retribution 7
News Trump White House rocked by two leaks, just as ... Fri USA Today 1
See all Publishing Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Publishing Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Health Care
  3. Microsoft
  4. Afghanistan
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,934 • Total comments across all topics: 281,169,421

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC