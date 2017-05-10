D.C. Buzz: - Call me' if there's anything else
Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn. shakes hands with then Director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, during an oversight hearing on the FBI on Capitol Hill May 3, 2017 in Washington.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New Canaan News-Review.
Comments
Add your comments below
Publishing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Republicans can pretend all they want. Health-c...
|8 hr
|LMAO
|24
|He 'fumed.' Trump's unhinged anger drove decisi...
|22 hr
|USA Today
|1
|Surprise, surprise, surprise! NY Times endorses... (Jun '13)
|Wed
|TerriB1
|4
|Reminder: Fox News Is Being Sued For Racism, Too
|May 9
|Dane Jah
|9
|Florida woman wins $590.5m Powerball jackpot (May '13)
|May 9
|Nympho Granny
|137
|Here's why Donald Trump is really starting to s... (Jul '15)
|May 8
|Macron your Presi...
|4
|Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09)
|May 7
|chuckles
|1,152
Find what you want!
Search Publishing Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC