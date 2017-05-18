Company: Customers may be to blame fo...

Company: Customers may be to blame for Ferris wheel injuries

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: KHQ-TV Spokane

The company that owns a Ferris wheel three people fell off in Washington state says the riders may have caused the accident themselves. Ron Burback, president of Oregon-based Funtastic Rides, told The Seattle Times that ride operators had asked the three to remain seated while the ride was in motion.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KHQ-TV Spokane.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Publishing Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News White House rebuts Washington Post report of Tr... 30 min joe 534
News Republicans can pretend all they want. Health-c... 1 hr Liar in Chief 35
News Watching the downfall of a generation of Washin... 7 hr Putins Glock Holster 7
News Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09) Sat chuckles 1,155
News Comey, Mueller bungled big anthrax case togethe... Sat USA Today 1
News Rep. Maxine Waters takes impeachment campaign t... Sat Retribution 7
News Trump White House rocked by two leaks, just as ... Fri USA Today 1
See all Publishing Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Publishing Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Health Care
  1. Mexico
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Microsoft
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,894 • Total comments across all topics: 281,179,066

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC