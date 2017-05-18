Company: Customers may be to blame for Ferris wheel injuries
The company that owns a Ferris wheel three people fell off in Washington state says the riders may have caused the accident themselves. Ron Burback, president of Oregon-based Funtastic Rides, told The Seattle Times that ride operators had asked the three to remain seated while the ride was in motion.
