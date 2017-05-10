Cineplex offsets weak attendance in Q1, manages to deliver higher revenue, profit

Canada's largest movie theatre chain is reporting a seven per cent increase in first-quarter profits, saying that a decline in theatre attendance and box office sales was more than offset by other parts of its increasingly diversified business. Cineplex Inc. says its net income was $23 million or 37 cents per share in the first three months of 2017, up from $21.5 million or 34 cents per share in the comparable quarter of last year.

