Cineplex offsets weak attendance in Q...

Cineplex offsets weak attendance in Q1, manages to deliver higher revenue, profit

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: The Guardian

Canada's largest movie theatre chain is reporting a seven per cent increase in first-quarter profits, saying that a decline in theatre attendance and box office sales was more than offset by other parts of its increasingly diversified business. Cineplex Inc. says its net income was $23 million or 37 cents per share in the first three months of 2017, up from $21.5 million or 34 cents per share in the comparable quarter of last year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Guardian.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Publishing Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09) 11 hr chuckles 1,145
News Reminder: Fox News Is Being Sued For Racism, Too Mon get lost bum 7
News Fox News Accused of 'Plantation-Style Managemen... Apr 28 Oh No You Di-nt 2
News Florida woman wins $590.5m Powerball jackpot (May '13) Apr 27 Flea your povery 136
News Chinese factory workers making Ivanka clothing ... Apr 26 USA Today 1
News The media are still in denial about President T... Apr 26 Ronald 3
News Former press secretary Josh Earnest doesn't hav... Apr 25 USA Today 1
See all Publishing Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Publishing Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,097 • Total comments across all topics: 280,732,724

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC