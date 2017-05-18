China killed CIA sources, hobbled U.S...

China killed CIA sources, hobbled U.S. spying from 2010 to 2012: NYT

Read more: Reuters

China killed or imprisoned 18 to 20 CIA sources from 2010 to 2012, hobbling U.S. spying operations in a massive intelligence breach whose origin has not been identified, the New York Times reported on Saturday. Investigators remain divided over whether there was a spy within the Central Intelligence Agency who betrayed the sources or whether the Chinese hacked the CIA's covert communications system, the newspaper reported, citing current and former U.S. officials.

Chicago, IL

