Charles Cohen, art-house billionaire, sees value in cinema

11 hrs ago

New York real estate billionaire Charles Cohen owns several tall Manhattan buildings but his heart is in the art house. Cohen 's day job is president and chief executive of Cohen Brothers Realty Corporation, which owns and manages more than 12 million square feet of office space and design centers like the Decoration & Design Building in New York .

