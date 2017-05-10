Book spills origin tidbits, recipes f...

Book spills origin tidbits, recipes from land of Shake Shack

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Seattle Post-Intelligencer

This image provided by Penguin Random House shows the cover of the book "Shake Shack: Recipes & Stories." The book was co-written by Shake Shack's CEO, Randy Garutti, and culinary director Mark Rosati.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Seattle Post-Intelligencer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Publishing Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News He 'fumed.' Trump's unhinged anger drove decisi... 8 hr USA Today 1
News Surprise, surprise, surprise! NY Times endorses... (Jun '13) 11 hr TerriB1 4
News Reminder: Fox News Is Being Sued For Racism, Too Tue Dane Jah 9
News Florida woman wins $590.5m Powerball jackpot (May '13) Tue Nympho Granny 137
News Here's why Donald Trump is really starting to s... (Jul '15) May 8 Macron your Presi... 4
News Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09) May 7 chuckles 1,152
News How teen moms in Nigeria could wind up hurt by ... May 6 boggle 1
See all Publishing Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Publishing Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Gunman
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Pope Francis
  2. South Korea
  3. Syria
  4. Egypt
  5. Kentucky Derby
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,653 • Total comments across all topics: 280,928,734

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC