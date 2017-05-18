Bob Beckel fired by Fox News for racist remark

This July 1, 2013 file photo shows, Kimberly Guilfoyle, from left, Bob Beckel, Eric Bolling, Dana Perino, Greg Gutfeld and Andrea Tantaros co-hosts of Fox News Channel's "The Five," following a taping of the show in New York. Fox News Channel says it has fired Beckel for making an insensitive remark to a black employee.

