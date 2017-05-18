Bloomberg View: The house that Roger ...

Bloomberg View: The house that Roger Ailes built is sliding

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: SouthCoastToday.com

Roger Ailes' death comes at a time of turmoil in conservative journalism - turmoil caused in no small part by Ailes' own success in making Fox News into a media-political juggernaut. Charles Krauthammer, one of Fox's commentators, jokes that Ailes saw the opportunity to serve a niche market of half the country.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SouthCoastToday.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Publishing Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News White House rebuts Washington Post report of Tr... 1 hr Iran Contra RayGONE 565
News Republicans can pretend all they want. Health-c... 2 hr Putins Glock Holster 38
News Watching the downfall of a generation of Washin... 14 hr Putins Glock Holster 7
News Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09) Sat chuckles 1,155
News Comey, Mueller bungled big anthrax case togethe... Sat USA Today 1
News Rep. Maxine Waters takes impeachment campaign t... Sat Retribution 7
News Trump White House rocked by two leaks, just as ... Fri USA Today 1
See all Publishing Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Publishing Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Saudi Arabia
  2. Microsoft
  3. Health Care
  4. Egypt
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,891 • Total comments across all topics: 281,186,305

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC