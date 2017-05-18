Bloomberg View: The house that Roger Ailes built is sliding
Roger Ailes' death comes at a time of turmoil in conservative journalism - turmoil caused in no small part by Ailes' own success in making Fox News into a media-political juggernaut. Charles Krauthammer, one of Fox's commentators, jokes that Ailes saw the opportunity to serve a niche market of half the country.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SouthCoastToday.com.
Add your comments below
Publishing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|White House rebuts Washington Post report of Tr...
|1 hr
|Iran Contra RayGONE
|565
|Republicans can pretend all they want. Health-c...
|2 hr
|Putins Glock Holster
|38
|Watching the downfall of a generation of Washin...
|14 hr
|Putins Glock Holster
|7
|Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09)
|Sat
|chuckles
|1,155
|Comey, Mueller bungled big anthrax case togethe...
|Sat
|USA Today
|1
|Rep. Maxine Waters takes impeachment campaign t...
|Sat
|Retribution
|7
|Trump White House rocked by two leaks, just as ...
|Fri
|USA Today
|1
Find what you want!
Search Publishing Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC