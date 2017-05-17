In this April 6, 2016, file photo, Bill O'Reilly attends The Hollywood Reporter's "35 Most Powerful People in Media" celebration in New York. Variety reported on May 16, 2017, that O'Reilly announced on his a sA - AoNo Spin Newsa sA - A1 podcast that he will have a weekly spot on former Fox News colleague Glenn Becka sA - A s radio show.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lethbridge Herald.