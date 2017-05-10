Bill Cosby won't take the stand at his trial, says racism may be behind sexual assault allegations

9th-12th grade camp When: May 30th through June 2nd Where: Scottsbluff High School practice fiel... -- Brad Smith never imagined in his wildest dreams that he'd be in New York with his younger brother Noah and the Phoenix Suns' star guard Devin Booker.Noah, 11, wa... -- James Comey, the recently fired FBI director, was asked by President Donald Trump to end an investigation into the actions of former national security adviser ... -- Bill Cosby suggested that racism may be partly responsible for the dozens of sexual misconduct allegations that have been lodged against him.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KNEB-AM Scottsbluff.