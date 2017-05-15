At The New York Times, a possible publisher-in-waiting is promoted
The New York Times announced Monday that A.G. Sulzberger will take over the paper's opinion section from Arthur Ochs Sulzberger Jr., his father and the paper's publisher. The New York Times announced Monday that A.G. Sulzberger will take over the paper's opinion section from Arthur Ochs Sulzberger Jr., his father and the paper's publisher.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WEHT.
Add your comments below
Publishing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|White House rebuts Washington Post report of Tr...
|47 min
|Cordwainer Trout
|5
|a Ia ve got nothing to hidea : Fox Newsa Shepar...
|12 hr
|Theocraencyclical
|5
|Republicans can pretend all they want. Health-c...
|May 12
|Shatner
|25
|Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09)
|May 11
|chuckles
|1,153
|He 'fumed.' Trump's unhinged anger drove decisi...
|May 10
|USA Today
|1
|Surprise, surprise, surprise! NY Times endorses... (Jun '13)
|May 10
|TerriB1
|4
|Reminder: Fox News Is Being Sued For Racism, Too
|May 9
|Dane Jah
|9
Find what you want!
Search Publishing Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC