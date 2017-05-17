Ailes' political legacy: GOP control ...

Ailes' political legacy: GOP control in divided America

Read more: Canada.com

In the wake of the Fox News Channel founder's death Thursday at 77, leaders in both parties said his TV network's influence in shaping American politics cannot be overstated. The former Nixon aide played an essential role in shifting the political debate sharply to the right in less than a generation, employing polarizing and, some say, destructive tactics.

Chicago, IL

