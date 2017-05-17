Ailes' political legacy: GOP control in divided America
FILE - In this Jan. 30, 1996 file photo, Roger Ailes, left, speaks at a news conference as Rupert Murdoch looks on after it was announced that Ailes will be chairman and CEO of Fox News. Fox News said on Thursday, May 18,... .
Start the conversation, or Read more at WCAX-TV Burlington.
Comments
Add your comments below
Publishing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|White House rebuts Washington Post report of Tr...
|1 hr
|Aquarius-WY
|354
|Israel Provided Intelligence President Trump Sh...
|Wed
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|Streep as Clinton? Tribute gets people talking (Mar '12)
|Tue
|Norwegian Supremacy
|20
|The Latest: Trump and Jordan's King Abdullah se...
|May 16
|FireyFellow44
|3
|Florida woman wins $590.5m Powerball jackpot (May '13)
|May 16
|Cabbage Memory
|138
|Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09)
|May 16
|chuckles
|1,154
|a Ia ve got nothing to hidea : Fox Newsa Shepar...
|May 15
|Theocraencyclical
|3
Find what you want!
Search Publishing Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC