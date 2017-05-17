Ailes' political legacy: GOP control ...

Ailes' political legacy: GOP control in divided America

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: WCAX-TV Burlington

FILE - In this Jan. 30, 1996 file photo, Roger Ailes, left, speaks at a news conference as Rupert Murdoch looks on after it was announced that Ailes will be chairman and CEO of Fox News. Fox News said on Thursday, May 18,... .

Start the conversation, or Read more at WCAX-TV Burlington.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Publishing Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News White House rebuts Washington Post report of Tr... 1 hr Aquarius-WY 354
News Israel Provided Intelligence President Trump Sh... Wed Jeff Brightone 1
News Streep as Clinton? Tribute gets people talking (Mar '12) Tue Norwegian Supremacy 20
News The Latest: Trump and Jordan's King Abdullah se... May 16 FireyFellow44 3
News Florida woman wins $590.5m Powerball jackpot (May '13) May 16 Cabbage Memory 138
News Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09) May 16 chuckles 1,154
News a Ia ve got nothing to hidea : Fox Newsa Shepar... May 15 Theocraencyclical 3
See all Publishing Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Publishing Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Microsoft
  1. China
  2. Wall Street
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Afghanistan
  5. North Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,824 • Total comments across all topics: 281,121,167

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC