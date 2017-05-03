A look at high-profile police shootings

A look at high-profile police shootings

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: WLEX-TV Lexington

The 43-year-old black man died in... . FILE - In this Sept. 16, 2016 image made from video provided by police, Terence Crutcher, left, with his arms held up, is pursued by police officers as he walks next to his stalled SUV moments before he was shot and ki... .

Start the conversation, or Read more at WLEX-TV Lexington.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Publishing Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09) 2 min chuckles 1,147
News News of the Weird 5.3.17 3 hr Tea Bag Residue C... 2
News Reminder: Fox News Is Being Sued For Racism, Too Mon get lost bum 7
News Fox News Accused of 'Plantation-Style Managemen... Apr 28 Oh No You Di-nt 2
News Florida woman wins $590.5m Powerball jackpot (May '13) Apr 27 Flea your povery 136
News Chinese factory workers making Ivanka clothing ... Apr 26 USA Today 1
News The media are still in denial about President T... Apr 26 Ronald 3
See all Publishing Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Publishing Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,530 • Total comments across all topics: 280,753,663

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC