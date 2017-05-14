5 People Stuck on Second Floor Rescued From Burning Home

Listen Live Welcome to KXNT News/Talk 840 AM KXNT NewsRadio 840 AM is dedicated to being the dominant information [...] CBS Sports Radio 1140 CBS Sports Radio 1140 and 107.5-3 FM HD3 7255 South Tenaya Way Suite 100 Las Vegas, NV 89113 Business Office: 702-889-7397 Business Fax: 702-889-7373 CONTACTS: Maureen Pulicella, [...] Police Used Stun Gun, Neck Grab in Fatal Vegas Strip Arrest Authorities say an unarmed man has died after police officers used a stun gun and neck grab to subdue him during an arrest on the Las Vegas Strip. Democrats Eye Minimum Wage Backup, Legislative Reviews Nevada lawmakers head into the final stretch of the session with a pledge to raise the minimum wage and two legislative reviews hanging in the balance.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBS Local.