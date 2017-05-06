$5.07 Billion in Sales Expected for Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (BMY) This Quarter
Wall Street brokerages expect Bristol-Myers Squibb Co to report $5.07 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Bristol-Myers Squibb's earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $5.2 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.94 billion.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Political.
Add your comments below
Publishing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09)
|6 hr
|HotNPhx
|1,150
|How teen moms in Nigeria could wind up hurt by ...
|22 hr
|boggle
|1
|Republicans' health-care plan could launch some...
|Sat
|USA Today
|1
|News of the Weird 5.3.17
|May 3
|Tea Bag Residue C...
|2
|Reminder: Fox News Is Being Sued For Racism, Too
|May 1
|get lost bum
|7
|Fox News Accused of 'Plantation-Style Managemen...
|Apr 28
|Oh No You Di-nt
|2
|Florida woman wins $590.5m Powerball jackpot (May '13)
|Apr 27
|Flea your povery
|136
Find what you want!
Search Publishing Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC