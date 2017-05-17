4 Ways Tristan Walker's Success Depended on Breaking from the...

In excerpts first on Entrepreneur from the Masters of Scale podcast series, the founder of Walker & Company shares when he went against the grain -- and what we can learn from it. Editor's Note: In the new podcast Masters of Scale , LinkedIn co-founder and Greylock partner Reid Hoffman explores his philosophy on how to scale a business -- and at Entrepreneur.com, entrepreneurs are responding with their own ideas and experiences on our hub .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Connecticut Post.