2 former Navy SEAL commanders explain what Hollywood gets...

There are movies, TV shows, and video games about the US Navy SEALs, and nearly all of them portray the SEALs as real-life superheroes. This image may help draw people to Jocko Willink and Leif Babin, the former SEAL commanders behind the leadership consulting firm Echelon Front , but they're always quick to dispel the notion.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News Times.