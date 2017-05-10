10 Things to Know for Tuesday
Dallas Police walk a neighborhood a block away from a shooting in Dallas, Monday, May 1, 2017. Authorities said a Dallas paramedic has been shot while responding to a shooting call.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Publishing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09)
|47 min
|chuckles
|1,145
|Reminder: Fox News Is Being Sued For Racism, Too
|19 hr
|get lost bum
|7
|Fox News Accused of 'Plantation-Style Managemen...
|Apr 28
|Oh No You Di-nt
|2
|Florida woman wins $590.5m Powerball jackpot (May '13)
|Apr 27
|Flea your povery
|136
|Chinese factory workers making Ivanka clothing ...
|Apr 26
|USA Today
|1
|The media are still in denial about President T...
|Apr 26
|Ronald
|3
|Former press secretary Josh Earnest doesn't hav...
|Apr 25
|USA Today
|1
Find what you want!
Search Publishing Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC