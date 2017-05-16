1 death as tornado hits Wisconsin trailer park
Authorities say at least one person died and an estimated 25 others were injured when a tornado struck a trailer park near Chetek in western Wisconsin. Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald gave the figures to WQOW-TV, the Leader-Telegram of Eau Claire and the Star Tribune of Minneapolis.
