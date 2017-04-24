You might be buying Ivanka Trump's clothes without knowing it
Ivanka Trump's clothing line is in hot water again as reports of her clothing manufacturer changing the tags on some of her clothing items. Continue clicking to see the retail stores that have dropped her brand following the controversies surrounding her product line.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Connecticut Post.
Comments
Add your comments below
Publishing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Fox News Accused of 'Plantation-Style Managemen...
|1 hr
|OSHA cracker
|1
|Chinese factory workers making Ivanka clothing ...
|12 hr
|USA Today
|1
|The media are still in denial about President T...
|21 hr
|Ronald
|3
|Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09)
|22 hr
|chuckles
|1,144
|Former press secretary Josh Earnest doesn't hav...
|Tue
|USA Today
|1
|The next Fox News target: Who should be fired a...
|Tue
|USA Today
|1
|Florida woman wins $590.5m Powerball jackpot (May '13)
|Tue
|Lottery Traitors
|135
Find what you want!
Search Publishing Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC