Woman Dead, Man Wounded in North Las Vegas Balcony Shooting

Bed Bugs Found in Carson City Library Books Books at the Carson City Library have been removed after employees found bed bugs embedded within. Nevada Supreme Court: 'Las Vegas Law' Can Film in Court The Nevada Supreme Court says a reality television show about Clark County District Attorney Steve Wolfson and prosecutors in Las Vegas is a news program, and its cameras can be in courtrooms.

