Virginia man charged in 3-year-old son's fatal shooting

BREAKING NEWS: Two gunmen kill a police officer and wound another in terrifying AK-47 ambush in central Paris on the Champs Elysees as one attacker is shot dead Former Tennessee teacher, 50, is arrested and his 15-year-old student is found safe 2,500 miles away at a remote northern California commune five weeks after he 'kidnapped' her and they went on the run Planet of the RATS: Interactive graphic reveals how one pair of rats could produce half a BILLION descendants in just three years if left unchecked 'If he killed himself, it's the only explanation:' Aaron Hernandez's family suspect brain damage from NFL career was a factor in his death, as lawyer lashes out at medical examiner's office for not releasing his brain for study New Jersey man spent three days living with the CORPSE of his roommate 'while he got high on crack cocaine and googled decomposition' Revealed: How your bad ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.