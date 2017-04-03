Twenty-First Century Fox's Sky acquisition gets European Commission green light
The European Commission has given the green light to Rupert Murdoch's Twenty-First Century Fox to acquire Sky for A 11.7 billion. The EU anti-trust watchdog has given unconditional approval to the deal, saying the transaction would raise no competition concerns in Europe.
