Twenty-First Century Fox's Sky acquisition gets European Commission green light

The European Commission has given the green light to Rupert Murdoch's Twenty-First Century Fox to acquire Sky for A 11.7 billion. The EU anti-trust watchdog has given unconditional approval to the deal, saying the transaction would raise no competition concerns in Europe.

