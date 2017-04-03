Trump's FCC and FTC Chairs Rush In to...

Trump's FCC and FTC Chairs Rush In to Defend Big Telco's Assault on Internet Privacy

13 min ago

Even amid widespread bipartisan outrage against the congressional resolution Trump signed this week - which rolled back online privacy protections the Obama FCC created in 2016 - Beltway Republicans want you to believe it's a good idea to let AT&T, Comcast and Verizon follow your every move online. Chief among industry apologists is Trump's FCC chairman, Ajit Pai, who alongside Federal Trade Commission Acting Chair Maureen Ohlhausen penned a mistake-riddled Op-Ed for the Washington Post on Wednesday.

Chicago, IL

