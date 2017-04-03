Trump's FCC and FTC Chairs Rush In to Defend Big Telco's Assault on Internet Privacy
Even amid widespread bipartisan outrage against the congressional resolution Trump signed this week - which rolled back online privacy protections the Obama FCC created in 2016 - Beltway Republicans want you to believe it's a good idea to let AT&T, Comcast and Verizon follow your every move online. Chief among industry apologists is Trump's FCC chairman, Ajit Pai, who alongside Federal Trade Commission Acting Chair Maureen Ohlhausen penned a mistake-riddled Op-Ed for the Washington Post on Wednesday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Truthdig.
