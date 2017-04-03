Trump tells newspaper Obama aide might have broken the law
Citing no evidence, President Donald Trump on Wednesday accused his predecessor's national security adviser of breaking the law, one month after he accused former President Barack Obama of illegally wiretapping him. In an interview with The New York Times, Trump said Obama's national security adviser, Susan Rice, committed a crime when she asked government analysts to disclose the names of Trump associates documented in intelligence reports.
