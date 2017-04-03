Trump campaign adviser says info prov...

Trump campaign adviser says info provided to Russian spies was a immateriala

New York energy consultant Carter Page told ABC News Tuesday that he gave Russian spies, who held themselves out as trade officials, in New York only "immaterial" information as they sought to recruit him as an intelligence source two years before he became a foreign policy adviser to the Trump campaign. "Any information I could give is, again, immaterial and all public information," he said during a break in a New York energy conference.

