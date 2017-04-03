Trump campaign adviser says info provided to Russian spies was a immateriala
New York energy consultant Carter Page told ABC News Tuesday that he gave Russian spies, who held themselves out as trade officials, in New York only "immaterial" information as they sought to recruit him as an intelligence source two years before he became a foreign policy adviser to the Trump campaign. "Any information I could give is, again, immaterial and all public information," he said during a break in a New York energy conference.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WJOL-AM Joliet.
Add your comments below
Publishing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Republicans can pretend all they want. Health-c...
|1 hr
|Donald duck Von T...
|14
|Mike Pence won't dine alone with a woman who's ...
|4 hr
|BlunderCONS
|4
|U.S. would slash EPA vehicle testing budget und...
|6 hr
|Denny CranesPlace
|2
|Republicans will 'go nuclear' to confirm Gorsuc...
|7 hr
|slick willie expl...
|2
|Franklin Graham on Trump Russia Allegations: 'G...
|7 hr
|USA Today
|1
|Omidyar charity gives $100 million to boost jou...
|7 hr
|USA Today
|1
|Florida woman wins $590.5m Powerball jackpot (May '13)
|17 hr
|Iphonemodest552
|127
Find what you want!
Search Publishing Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC