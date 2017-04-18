Top-rated host Bill Oa Reilly is out at Fox News

Top-rated host Bill Oa Reilly is out ...

5 hrs ago Read more: WYMG-FM Springfield

Fox News has decided to part ways with star host Bill O'Reilly following allegations of sexual harassment, New York magazine reported on Wednesday, citing anonymous sources briefed on the discussions. O'Reilly said in an April 1 statement that he had been unfairly targeted because of his public prominence.

