The Unsung Equestrian Heroes Of World War I And The Plot To Poison Them
April 6 marks 100 years since the U.S. Congress voted to declare war on Germany, entering World War I. The war took the lives of 17 million people worldwide. But what's not as well known is the role that animals played at a time when they were still critical to warfare.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WGBH.
Comments
Add your comments below
Publishing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Devin Nunes is out. And the right is making the...
|52 min
|Mikey
|7
|House panel to consider tweaks to healthcare bi...
|3 hr
|fingers mcgurke
|1
|Maxine Waters: O'Reilly 'needs to go to jail'; ...
|4 hr
|RustyS
|26
|Florida woman wins $590.5m Powerball jackpot (May '13)
|7 hr
|Iphonemodest552
|132
|Republicans can pretend all they want. Health-c...
|14 hr
|Liar in Chief
|20
|Democrats clamor to take on Rep. Comstock in no...
|Wed
|USA Today
|1
|The Latest: More advertisers cancel Fox News O'...
|Wed
|USA Today
|1
Find what you want!
Search Publishing Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC