The NYT reporter Trump can't quit
Several days before Donald Trump announced his bid for the presidency in June 2015, he invited New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman to lunch at Trump Grill. Haberman was late.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CNN.
Comments
Add your comments below
Publishing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Devin Nunes is out. And the right is making the...
|3 hr
|Jim-ca
|25
|Seattle mayor accused of sex abuse in lawsuit, ...
|13 hr
|Holy Silicon Wafer
|1
|Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09)
|20 hr
|Okie
|1,129
|House panel to consider tweaks to healthcare bi...
|Thu
|Retribution
|2
|Maxine Waters: O'Reilly 'needs to go to jail'; ...
|Apr 6
|RustyS
|26
|Florida woman wins $590.5m Powerball jackpot (May '13)
|Apr 6
|Iphonemodest552
|132
|Republicans can pretend all they want. Health-c...
|Apr 6
|Liar in Chief
|20
Find what you want!
Search Publishing Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC