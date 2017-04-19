The Latest: Tucker Carlson to fill Bill O'Reilly's slot
Fox News Channel says "Tucker Carlson Tonight" will begin airing an hour earlier to fill the time slot vacated by Bill O'Reilly, who lost his job Wednesday after allegations that he sexually harassed women. Starting Monday, Carlson's show will be followed at 9 p.m. EDT by "The Five," relocating from its afternoon slot.
