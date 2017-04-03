The Latest: Road near landslide to be...

The Latest: Road near landslide to be closed until Monday

20 hrs ago Read more: KATC-TV Lafayette

The Latest on cracks in a road near the site of a massive deadly landslide northeast of Seattle : The Seattle Times reports that a stretch of road near a slow-moving landslide close to the site of a massive deadly slide northeast of Seattle in 2014 will be closed until Monday. On Friday, evacuations were recommended near the landslide after people noticed cracks on Highway 530 near Oso this week and called officials.

