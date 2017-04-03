Tech leaders, others launch $14M a Ne...

Tech leaders, others launch $14M a News Integritya nonprofit

Read more: The Republic

Facebook and Mozilla are among the companies and organizations launching a $14 million fund to promote news literacy and increase trust in journalism. The nonprofit, called the News Integrity Initiative, will be based at the City University of New York.

Chicago, IL

