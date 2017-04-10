Storm warnings issued across East Texas

Watch Good Morning East Texas every weekday from 4:30-7 a.m., East Texas MidDay at 11:30 a.m., East Texas News at 4 and 5 p.m. and KLTV 7 News at 6 and 10 p.m. GMET Weekend airs on Saturday and Sunday at 8 a.m. East Texas News Weekend airs on Saturday at 6 p.m. and 10 p.m., and also on Sunday at 10 p.m. This story will be updated as changes occur. A Flash Flood Watch has been issued for Houston and Trinity counties through 7 a.m. The following counties are under severe thunderstorm watch until 11:00 p.m.: Anderson; Camp; Cass; Cherokee; Gregg; Harrison; Henderson; Kaufman; Panola; Rains; Rusk; Smith; Titus; Upshur; Van Zandt; Wood Flooding was reported in several counties in East Texas.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KXXV-TV Waco.