Seattle teachers union rejects call f...

Seattle teachers union rejects call for 1-day strike

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Bellingham Herald

The Seattle teachers union has rejected a call for a one-day strike on May 1 to protest legislative school-funding proposals many members consider inadequate. The Seattle Times reports that more than half of the Seattle Education Association's membership voted in the ballot tallied Saturday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bellingham Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Publishing Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Robert Redford Says Trump's Press Jabs Take Nix... 11 hr USA Today 1
News Pat Battle - About Us News Story - WNBC | New York (Mar '08) 16 hr pkielbasa 36
News Florida woman wins $590.5m Powerball jackpot (May '13) Sat Iphonemodest552 125
News Republicans can pretend all they want. Health-c... Mar 30 Donald duck Von T... 5
News Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09) Mar 29 Augie 1,126
News The NYT Makes Stunning Announcement About Illeg... Mar 27 ima-Ilis Myka Ash... 2
News Left out of AHCA fight, Democrats let their gra... Mar 26 Wholly Silicon Wafer 10
See all Publishing Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Publishing Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Mexico
  4. Final Four
  5. Iran
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Climate Change
  3. Syria
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Tiger Woods
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,575 • Total comments across all topics: 280,013,267

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC