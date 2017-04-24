Seattle mayor denies claim of 'cover-up' in police response - Tue, 25 Apr 2017 PST
An incident in which Seattle police responded to Mayor Ed Murray's home last year is the latest point of contention in a lawsuit brought by a man accusing Murray of sexual abuse decades ago. The Seattle Times reported lawyers for the man suing Murray publicized a subpoena filed Monday suggesting Seattle Police Chief Kathleen O'Toole and one of Murray's staff members are "involved in cover-up efforts" regarding the police response to a "suspicious person" report at the mayor's home June 24. A Murray spokesman called the subpoena "outlandish" and unrelated to the lawsuit, which Murray says is politically motivated.
