Seattle mayor accused of sex abuse in...

Seattle mayor accused of sex abuse in lawsuit, media report

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: New Canaan News-Review

In this Oct. 10, 2016, file photo, Seattle Mayor Ed Murray speaks at a celebration of Indigenous Peoples' Day in Seattle, Wash. On Thursday, April 6, 2017, Murray was sued by a man who claimed Murray abused him 30 years ago when he was a teenager.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New Canaan News-Review.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Publishing Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Devin Nunes is out. And the right is making the... 3 hr Trump your President 10
News House panel to consider tweaks to healthcare bi... 8 hr Retribution 2
News Maxine Waters: O'Reilly 'needs to go to jail'; ... 15 hr RustyS 26
News Florida woman wins $590.5m Powerball jackpot (May '13) 18 hr Iphonemodest552 132
News Republicans can pretend all they want. Health-c... Thu Liar in Chief 20
News Democrats clamor to take on Rep. Comstock in no... Wed USA Today 1
News The Latest: More advertisers cancel Fox News O'... Wed USA Today 1
See all Publishing Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Publishing Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Final Four
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Pakistan
  3. Health Care
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,166 • Total comments across all topics: 280,116,040

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC