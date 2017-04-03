Seattle mayor accused of sex abuse in...

Seattle mayor accused of sex abuse in lawsuit, media report

Read more: WBEN-AM Buffalo

A lawsuit filed Thursday accuses Seattle Mayor Ed Murray of sexually molesting a teenage high-school dropout in the 1980s, and in interviews with The Seattle Times, two other men claim he abused them. "These false accusations are intended to damage a prominent elected official who has been a defender of vulnerable populations for decades," said a statement issued by Reading.

