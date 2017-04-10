Sean Hannity: Sexual harrassement charges against O'Reilly are '100% false'
Sean Hannity says accusations of sexual harassment from a former Fox News contributor are "100% false and a complete fabrication." Debbie Schlussel tells Tulsa, Oklahoma, radio station KFAQ that Hannity repeatedly asked her to come to his hotel with him during a book signing event and a broadcast of his radio show in Detroit.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Silicon Alley Insider.
Add your comments below
Publishing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09)
|2 hr
|chuckles
|1,141
|Florida woman wins $590.5m Powerball jackpot (May '13)
|4 hr
|Julios Lottery ti...
|134
|Democrats announce 'Come Together and Fight Bac...
|4 hr
|huntcoyotes
|83
|Bringing down Bill O'Reilly: The final days of ...
|Sun
|Looking to future
|2
|Trump increases deportations of former DREAMers
|Apr 22
|spud
|4
|Chelsea Clinton: Someday, someone's mother will...
|Apr 21
|USA Today
|1
|Reports: US prosecutors weighing charges agains...
|Apr 21
|USA Today
|1
Find what you want!
Search Publishing Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC