Ruth Sulzberger Holmberg, past newspaper publisher, 96, dies
" Ruth Sulzberger Holmberg, longtime publisher of The Chattanooga Times and a member of the family that controls The New York Times, has died at her home in that Tennessee city. She was 96. Holmberg was the granddaughter of Adolph S. Ochs, the patriarch of The Chattanooga Times who gained prominence as publisher of The New York Times early in the 20th century.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Zealand Herald.
Add your comments below
Publishing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Nancy Grace to exit Headline News after 12 years
|Wed
|Yeti
|1
|Trump increases deportations of former DREAMers
|Wed
|Wildchild
|1
|Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09)
|Apr 18
|chuckles
|1,138
|At UN, Britain says it has evidence of Syria sa...
|Apr 17
|USA Today
|1
|Democrats announce 'Come Together and Fight Bac...
|Apr 15
|swampmudd
|81
|Hillary Clintona s revenge tour and Nikki Haley...
|Apr 13
|Frogface Kate
|10
|One woman has stirred the pot at Ben's Chili Bo...
|Apr 13
|repeat and share
|1
Find what you want!
Search Publishing Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC