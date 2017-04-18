Ruth Sulzberger Holmberg, past newspa...

Ruth Sulzberger Holmberg, past newspaper publisher, 96, dies

" Ruth Sulzberger Holmberg, longtime publisher of The Chattanooga Times and a member of the family that controls The New York Times, has died at her home in that Tennessee city. She was 96. Holmberg was the granddaughter of Adolph S. Ochs, the patriarch of The Chattanooga Times who gained prominence as publisher of The New York Times early in the 20th century.

