Rep. Maxine Waters: O'Reilly needs 'to go to jail'

Democratic Rep. Maxine Waters said Fox News host Bill O'Reilly should be arrested over the continued allegations of sexual harassment and slammed President Donald Trump for defending the embattled Fox host, calling them "two of a kind." In an interview with MSNBC on Wednesday night, Waters criticized the President's public defense of O'Reilly while tearing into the top-rated TV host.

