Rep. Maxine Waters: O'Reilly needs 'to go to jail'
Democratic Rep. Maxine Waters said Fox News host Bill O'Reilly should be arrested over the continued allegations of sexual harassment and slammed President Donald Trump for defending the embattled Fox host, calling them "two of a kind." In an interview with MSNBC on Wednesday night, Waters criticized the President's public defense of O'Reilly while tearing into the top-rated TV host.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KSEE-TV Fresno.
Add your comments below
Publishing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Devin Nunes is out. And the right is making the...
|15 min
|fingers mcgurke
|5
|House panel to consider tweaks to healthcare bi...
|17 min
|fingers mcgurke
|1
|Maxine Waters: O'Reilly 'needs to go to jail'; ...
|1 hr
|RustyS
|26
|Florida woman wins $590.5m Powerball jackpot (May '13)
|4 hr
|Iphonemodest552
|132
|Republicans can pretend all they want. Health-c...
|10 hr
|Liar in Chief
|20
|Democrats clamor to take on Rep. Comstock in no...
|21 hr
|USA Today
|1
|The Latest: More advertisers cancel Fox News O'...
|21 hr
|USA Today
|1
Find what you want!
Search Publishing Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC