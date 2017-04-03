Patty Jenkins: There's still a million superhero stories to be told

The 45-year-old American director-and-screenwriter helmed the upcoming 'Wonder Woman' film - the latest release in the DC Extended Universe - with Gal Gadot reprising her role as the titular character for the second time following her first outing in 'Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice'. It's the first female-led superhero film fans have been given and although the cinemas are awash with films based on DC Comics and Marvel characters, Jenkins thinks there are still many more stories to explore with the various rich characters.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Anniston Star.