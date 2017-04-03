Patty Jenkins: There's still a millio...

Patty Jenkins: There's still a million superhero stories to be told

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Anniston Star

The 45-year-old American director-and-screenwriter helmed the upcoming 'Wonder Woman' film - the latest release in the DC Extended Universe - with Gal Gadot reprising her role as the titular character for the second time following her first outing in 'Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice'. It's the first female-led superhero film fans have been given and although the cinemas are awash with films based on DC Comics and Marvel characters, Jenkins thinks there are still many more stories to explore with the various rich characters.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Anniston Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Publishing Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Devin Nunes is out. And the right is making the... 4 min Mikey 15
News House panel to consider tweaks to healthcare bi... 23 hr Retribution 2
News Maxine Waters: O'Reilly 'needs to go to jail'; ... Thu RustyS 26
News Florida woman wins $590.5m Powerball jackpot (May '13) Thu Iphonemodest552 132
News Republicans can pretend all they want. Health-c... Thu Liar in Chief 20
News Democrats clamor to take on Rep. Comstock in no... Wed USA Today 1
News The Latest: More advertisers cancel Fox News O'... Wed USA Today 1
See all Publishing Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Publishing Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Pakistan
  3. Health Care
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,808 • Total comments across all topics: 280,130,341

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC