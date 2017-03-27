Painter James Rosenquist dies in New ...

Painter James Rosenquist dies in New York at age 83

15 hrs ago

James Rosenquist, a leading pioneer of Pop Art who appropriated industrial painting methods to cultivate his bold, graphic style, has died in New York. He was 83. The internationally acclaimed artist passed away Friday at his home following a long illness, according to The New York Times, citing his wife.

