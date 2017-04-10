O'Reilly takes vacation amid scandal, advertiser exodus
Amid a sexual harassment scandal and advertiser boycott, Fox News host Bill O'Reilly announced Tuesday that he will take a nearly two-week vacation. The vacation is a family trip that was planned in October, including airline and hotel reservations, O'Reilly spokesperson Mark Fabiani told CNNMoney.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WHBF-TV Rock Island.
Add your comments below
Publishing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who's who: Trump aides, associates drawing atte...
|1 hr
|USA Today
|1
|Syria Strike Fails To Follow Progressive Playbo...
|1 hr
|USA Today
|1
|Hillary Clintona s revenge tour and Nikki Haley...
|2 hr
|Rachel Rinaldi
|10
|Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09)
|5 hr
|Okie
|1,133
|Democrats announce 'Come Together and Fight Bac...
|8 hr
|Lawrence Wolf
|55
|Devin Nunes is out. And the right is making the...
|Tue
|Trump your President
|64
|House panel to consider tweaks to healthcare bi...
|Tue
|Death on 2 Legs
|3
Find what you want!
Search Publishing Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC