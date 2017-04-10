O'Reilly takes vacation amid scandal,...

O'Reilly takes vacation amid scandal, advertiser exodus

Amid a sexual harassment scandal and advertiser boycott, Fox News host Bill O'Reilly announced Tuesday that he will take a nearly two-week vacation. The vacation is a family trip that was planned in October, including airline and hotel reservations, O'Reilly spokesperson Mark Fabiani told CNNMoney.

