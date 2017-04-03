O'Reilly advertisers risk reputation,...

O'Reilly advertisers risk reputation, but viewers remain

15 hrs ago Read more: Norwalk Citizen News

In this Oct. 1, 2015 file photo, host Bill O'Reilly of "The O'Reilly Factor" on the Fox News Channel, poses for photos in the set in New York. More advertisers have joined the list of defectors from Fox's The O'Reilly Factor show bringing the total to around 20. The New York Times had revealed over the weekend that Fox News' parent company had paid settlements totaling $13 million to five women to keep quiet about alleged mistreatment at the hands of Fox's prime-time star.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.

