Oa Reilly surprised by Fox exit, says...

Oa Reilly surprised by Fox exit, says truth will come out

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: WTNH

Five days after being fired from his top-rated Fox News Channel perch, Bill O'Reilly used a podcast to express his dismay and vowed that "the truth will come out." "I am sad that I'm not on television anymore," he said in an episode Monday of his personal website's "No Spin News" podcast, available only to subscribers after this week's free window.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTNH.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Publishing Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09) 1 hr Augie 1,142
News Former press secretary Josh Earnest doesn't hav... 4 hr USA Today 1
News The next Fox News target: Who should be fired a... 5 hr USA Today 1
News Florida woman wins $590.5m Powerball jackpot (May '13) 10 hr Lottery Traitors 135
News Democrats announce 'Come Together and Fight Bac... Mon huntcoyotes 83
News Bringing down Bill O'Reilly: The final days of ... Apr 23 Looking to future 2
News Trump increases deportations of former DREAMers Apr 22 spud 4
See all Publishing Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Publishing Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,673 • Total comments across all topics: 280,558,850

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC